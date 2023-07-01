C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $89.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.95.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

