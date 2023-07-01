Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 166,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 392.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $785,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,249. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $121.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

