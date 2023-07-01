Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,774 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,015,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,031,000 after buying an additional 3,604,620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,028,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,562,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,676,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,576 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,786,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,094,000 after purchasing an additional 702,362 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.54. 2,016,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

