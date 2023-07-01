Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ASML by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in ASML by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $724.75. 963,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,458. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $285.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $689.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.94.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

