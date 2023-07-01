Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,178. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $13.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $561.97. 1,325,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

