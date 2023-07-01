Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

TD traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $62.01. 2,229,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,941. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on TD shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

