Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sony Group makes up 2.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SONY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 939,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

