Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. 18,007,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,903,270. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

