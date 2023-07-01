Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,861 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,907,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

