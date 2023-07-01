Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 344,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,717. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.