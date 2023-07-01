Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,620,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,122,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

