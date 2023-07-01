California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) & MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Head-To-Head Analysis

California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Free Report) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78% MV Oil Trust 93.50% N/A 366.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A MV Oil Trust $27.20 million 5.40 $25.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares California Resources and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than California Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California Resources and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats California Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

