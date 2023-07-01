Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. Cameco has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

