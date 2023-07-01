Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 614,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

