Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

CNNEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224. The company has a market cap of $272.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

Canacol Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.1962 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

