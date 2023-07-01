Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.98. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 5,203 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter.
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
