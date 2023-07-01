Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.98. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 5,203 shares traded.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter.

Canacol Energy Increases Dividend

Canacol Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1962 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is a boost from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

