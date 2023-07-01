Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

NYSE:CM opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,444,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

