CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.16

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $448,970.64 and approximately $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,599.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.00346241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.66 or 0.00956553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00547770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00068304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00156800 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

