CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $448,833.89 and $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,591.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.33 or 0.00344323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.13 or 0.00961471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00550645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00068816 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00156241 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

