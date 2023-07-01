Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 567 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

