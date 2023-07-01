Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 705,714 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

