Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $76.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

