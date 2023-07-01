Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

