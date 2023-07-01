Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $339,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $303.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

