Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after purchasing an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NOC opened at $455.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.