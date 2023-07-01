Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 455 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $201,956,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,386,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 259,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,003,000 after purchasing an additional 233,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,418 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total value of $129,732.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,287,674.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,384 shares of company stock worth $9,980,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $225.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.33. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

