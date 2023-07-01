Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intel were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

