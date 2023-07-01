CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Down 53.8% in June

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Stock Up 3.1 %

CCLDP stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 22,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.