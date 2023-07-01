Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Head-To-Head Review

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) and Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carlyle Secured Lending has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Carlyle Secured Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlyle Secured Lending 43.60% 13.05% 5.57% Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

21.4% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlyle Secured Lending $207.26 million 3.57 $85.64 million $1.51 9.64 Absolute Software $104.67 million 0.00 $10.64 million N/A N/A

Carlyle Secured Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carlyle Secured Lending and Absolute Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33 Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carlyle Secured Lending currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.02%.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Absolute Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

