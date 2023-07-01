Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 5,544 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $119.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

