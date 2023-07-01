Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $12.24 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

