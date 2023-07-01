Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Church & Dwight by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 104,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 152,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $100.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

