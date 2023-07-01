Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $27.15 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

