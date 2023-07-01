Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,245 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.68 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

