Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.23%.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

