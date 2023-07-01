Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $455.80 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.16 and a 200-day moving average of $466.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

