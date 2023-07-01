Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,291 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

