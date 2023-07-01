Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 277,600 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,580,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NU by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after buying an additional 27,413,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NU by 5,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,801,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NU by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its stake in shares of NU by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,070,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of NU opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.38 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

