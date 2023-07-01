Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,903 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Performance
ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.