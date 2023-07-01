Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,903 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $411.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

