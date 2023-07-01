Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 459 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $201,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $173.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

