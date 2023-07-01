Carr Financial Group Corp Acquires 123,742 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

