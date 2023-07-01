Carr Financial Group Corp Acquires 9,435 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $66.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

