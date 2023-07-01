Carr Financial Group Corp Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Stock Up 5.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.10.

ENPH opened at $167.48 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $207.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

