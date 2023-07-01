Carr Financial Group Corp Buys 5,000 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,094,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,188,000 after purchasing an additional 811,656 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $581,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

