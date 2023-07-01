Carr Financial Group Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

VTWV opened at $123.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.68. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

