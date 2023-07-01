Carr Financial Group Corp Has $1.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Carr Financial Group Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

VCSH opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $77.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

