Carr Financial Group Corp Has $463,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.39.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $440.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.