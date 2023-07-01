Carr Financial Group Corp Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRM opened at $211.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.