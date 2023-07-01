Carr Financial Group Corp Sells 450 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

