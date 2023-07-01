Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Decreased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Catalent comprises about 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.36. 4,945,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,143. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.73.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

